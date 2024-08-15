Banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, or ULFA-I, on Thursday claimed that it had planted bombs in at least 24 locations in Assam to “register an armed protest” during the Independence Day celebrations.

The bombs were supposed to explode between 6 am and 12 pm on Thursday, the organisation claimed in a statement. However, they did not explode due to a “technical error”.

ULFA-I said it was releasing the list of places where the explosives had been planted, along with the photos of the locations, to ensure that they did not pose a threat to the public.

The locations included Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Rangiya and Golaghat districts and Guwahati’s Dispur area where the state secretariat is located.

The group sought the removal and diffusion of the explosives based on the location details provided.

It said that the exact location of the bombs planted at three places in the Tinsukia district, including Panitola, one place in Dibrugarh and one place each in Golaghat and Sorupathar could not be confirmed.

#WATCH | Police recovered a suspected object at Gandhi Mandap area in Guwahati, Assam. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FSTB2LhnAb — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

District police superintendents, particularly in areas listed by ULFA-I, had been alerted and instructed to conduct searches, The Times of India quoted unidentified officials at the Assam Police headquarters as saying.

“Bomb disposal squads, metal detectors, and sniffer dogs have been dispatched to every location. So far we have not got any information on recovery of bombs,” an official was quoted as saying.

India Today quoted unidentified police officials as saying that they had detected “suspicious items” at several locations, including Sivasagar and Nagaon.

On August 10, the state police said that a unit of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent active along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh interstate border was planning an attack in the region before Independence Day.

“Security measures have been tightened in many areas,” NDTV had quoted Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh as saying. “We are looking into all aspects.”