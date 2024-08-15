Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal is investigating former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in connection with violent anti-government protests in the country between July 15 and August 5, the Dhaka Tribune reported on Thursday.

Nine other prominent leaders of Hasina’s Awami League party are also being investigated, including its general secretary and former road transport minister Obaidul Quader, and the country’s former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

A petition against the leaders was filed with the tribunal on Wednesday by Bulbul Kabir, the father of Arif Ahmed Siam, a Class 9 student who was killed during the protests that eventually forced Hasina to flee to India.

Kabir’s lawyer Gazi MH Tamim confirmed on Thursday that the tribunal’s investigation has begun, reported the Dhaka Tribune. The petition alleges that Hasina and the others orchestrated a violent crackdown on protesting students, leading to several deaths and human rights violations.

On Wednesday, Asif Nazrul, the law advisor to Bangladesh’s interim government, indicated that Hasina may be tried at the International Crimes Tribunal as an instructor for the killings that took place during the protests, reported Prothom Alo.

“We have seen names of some ministers in newspapers, there are allegations against some who gave orders and instructions and there are allegations of involvement against those including the former head of the government,” Nazrul was quoted as saying. “We will also look into whether there are any command responsibilities of others including the outgoing prime minister.”

The country’s Awami League government in 2010 had established the International Crimes Tribunal to try persons accused of crimes against humanity for adopting positions against the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

A separate case was filed on Wednesday against Hasina and several former ministers of her Cabinet for allegedly kidnapping a lawyer in 2015. A day earlier, a murder case was filed against her and six others for the death of a grocery shop owner in the recent protests.

According to PTI, at least 560 persons were killed during the violence in Bangladesh in July and August.

