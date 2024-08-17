The Indian Medical Association began its 24-hour nationwide strike from 6 am on Saturday, with doctors withdrawing non-emergency services to protest the rape and murder of a postgraduate student at a medical college in Kolkata earlier this month.

The 31-year-old student and junior doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The incident led to widespread protests across the country.

On Thursday, the medical association announced the strike, saying that routine out patient departments and elective surgeries would not be conducted. However, it added that all essential services and casualties would be maintained during the strike.

“The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service,” a statement from the Indian Medical Association said.

On Saturday, healthcare services were struck as doctors across hospitals in the country joined the call for the 24-hour strike. Healthcare workers in Goa, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Kerala and Delhi, among other states, organised protests demanding justice in the rape and murder case, PTI reported.

In a video message on X, Indian Medical Association chief RV Asokan said that it was with a “great sense of responsibility” that the call for the withdrawal of non-essential services was given.

He said that the medical association demanded a central Act to prevent violence against healthcare workers in hospitals.

The Centre had introduced the draft Central Healthcare Protection Act in the Lok Sabha in 2022. The bill was proposed for the protection of healthcare workers and hospitals.

In his message, Asokan said that the medical association also demanded the declaration of hospitals as “safe zones” with the stipulated security measures. “IMA [Indian Medical Association] demands comprehensive settlement of the working conditions and living conditions of the resident doctors,” he added.

National medical strike

Additionally, the medical association on Friday evening called for a “thorough and professional investigation” into the rape and murder case, noting that “appropriate and dignified compensation” should be ensure to the family of the junior doctor.

It also demanded the identification of those responsible for the vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday.

A group of miscreants entered the premises and vandalised the area where protests were taking place against the rape and murder of the junior doctor.

The Kolkata Police said that a group of persons disguised as protestors entered the premises, vandalised property and threw stones at police personnel. The miscreants attacked demonstrators, including doctors, and also damaged police cars.

The mob comprised 5,000 to 7,000 persons , according to an official statement.

Women’s panel flags lapses in security, infrastructure

On Friday, a two-member committee constituted by the National Commission for Women found that the hospital had not put in place adequate security measures for doctors and nurses, and that it lacked basic amenities for female staffers, ANI reported.

Further, the committee alleged that renovation work was being carried out at the site where the woman was allegedly raped and murdered, which may have caused evidence to become compromised. Opposition parties in West Bengal have accused hospital authorities of tampering with evidence at the site under the guise of renovation.

The committee set up by the women’s panel claimed that there were no security guards present during the incident on August 9, adding that there was insufficient security coverage for on-call duty interns, doctors and nurses during night shifts.

“The hospital lacks basic amenities for female doctors and nurses, with washrooms in poor condition, no security measures and inadequate lighting,” the committee said. It called for a “thorough and expedited investigation” into the case.

