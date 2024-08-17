Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted sanction to prosecute Congress leader and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in an alleged scam related to the irregularities in the distribution of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, PTI reported on Saturday.

The sanction was granted based on petitions filed by three persons named TJ Abraham, Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna, the news agency quoted unidentified officials as saying.

The governor’s sanction is necessary in order to pursue a private complaint against a chief minister in corruption cases. A court will subsequently decide if a first information report can be registered in the case on the basis of the private complaint and the sanction given by the governor.

The alleged scam pertains to the allotment of 14 housing sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvati, in 2021 by the Mysore Urban Development Authority in return for the acquisition of 3.16 acres of land owned by her.

On July 26, Gehlot issued a show cause notice to the chief minister seeking a reply within seven days on the allegations against him, PTI reported. The notice was issued based on the petition filed by Abraham.

On August 1, the state government urged the governor to withdraw the notice, alleging the “gross misuse” of his constitutional office.

Responding to the sanction, Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu on Saturday said that his party will launch a legal fight to “nullify” Gehlot’s move, The Indian Express reported.