The father of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said on Sunday that his daughter’s body was cremated in haste even though there were three other bodies at the crematorium, ANI reported.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead at the medical institute on August 9. The incident has sparked protests across the country.

Her father said that no results had come out of the inquiry being done into the case so far. “We hope we will get results.”

The mother of the doctor told ANI that the hospital officials first claimed that her daughter had died by suicide. “First we got a call from the hospital that your daughter is sick, then the call was disconnected,” she said,

She added that when they later dialled the hospital again, a caller who identified himself as the assistant superintendent said that their daughter had died by suicide. “She [the doctor] went to duty on Thursday, we got this call on Friday at 10.53 am,” her mother said.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Father of deceased doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-death case says, "No results have come out of the inquiry that is being done. We hope we will get results... No one from the department or the college cooperated… pic.twitter.com/hyZwblJO7b — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2024

Her mother added that they were only allowed to see the body of the doctor at 3 pm. “Just by looking at her, it seemed that someone had murdered her,” she said, according to ANI.

She claimed that the Kolkata Police had not done a good job in the case, adding that “their attempt was to get the post-mortem done as soon as possible and remove the body”.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. It also asked the West Bengal government why it had initially registered the doctor’s death as a suicide.

On Sunday, the mother also said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed the culprit would be arrested soon. “But nothing has happened so far,” she said.

“One person has been arrested,” she said. “I am sure many more are involved in this incident. I think the entire department is responsible for the incident.”

Soon after the incident came to light, the police arrested a man identified as Sanjoy Roy in connection with the case.

The mother on Sunday alleged that Banerjee was trying to stop the protests regarding the rape and murder in the state.

“The CM [chief minister] is talking about providing justice, but then attempts are being made to put the common people demanding justice in jail,” the father told ANI. “We are not satisfied with the CM. We have refused to take any compensation.”

Prohibitory orders were issued barring the assembly of a crowd outside the medical institute till August 24.

With protests across the country, the Union home ministry has instructed states and Union territories to send law and order updates to the Centre every two hours.

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the case on Sunday.

