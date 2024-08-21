The Kolkata Police has suspended three officials in connection with the vandalism and assault on protestors at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, PTI reported on Wednesday.

Two of them are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector, the agency quoted an unidentified official as saying.

Shortly after midnight on August 15, a mob of 5,000 to 7,000 persons broke into the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and assaulted a group of people who had gathered to protest the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the institute. The mob also vandalised the premises of the medical college and hospital.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found dead on August 9.

On August 16, the Calcutta High Court criticised the lack of security measures in place to stop the violence at the state-run facility.

The West Bengal government told the High Court that security arrangements were in place at the medical college, but police personnel had been overwhelmed by the mob.

In response, the bench noted that the police had an intelligence wing. “If 7,000 people were to gather, it would be hard to believe that the state police did not know,” the court said.

CISF personnel arrive at RG Medical College

A team of Central Industrial Security Force personnel arrived at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday morning, a day after the Supreme Court ordered their deployment at the state-run facility, reported PTI.

The Central Industrial Security Force is a Central Armed Police Force operating under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the medical institute.

On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra ordered the Central Industrial Security Force to provide security to the hospital and the hostel.

“It is essential to create safe conditions for the doctors to return to their duties, so that they not only pursue their medical education but also administer medical care,” the court said in its order.

