The Karnataka government will not hesitate to arrest Union minister HD Kumaraswamy in an illegal mining lease case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday, The Hindu reported.

Siddaramaiah made the comments after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned the Congress leader’s prosecution in an alleged land scam case on August 17. The matter pertains to 14 housing sites being allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvati, in 2021 by the Mysore Urban Development Authority when it acquired 3.16 acres of land that she owned.

“The governor is playing delaying tactics in Kumaraswamy’s case,” the Congress leader said. “But in my case, he immediately gave consent for prosecution without an inquiry report. Isn’t it discrimination?”

The governor’s sanction is necessary to pursue a private complaint against a chief minister in corruption cases. A court will subsequently decide if a first information report can be registered in the case on the basis of the private complaint and the sanction given by the governor.

Siddaramaiah had challenged Gehlot’s decision in the Karnataka High Court. On Monday, the High Court directed the trial court not to act against the chief minister in the matter until further orders.

The same day, the Special Investigation Team of the Lokayukta, the state-level anti-corruption ombudsman, sought Gehlot’s permission to proceed against Janata Dal (Secular) leader Kumaraswamy in relation to the iron ore mining lease, which was allegedly approved illegally when he was chief minister in 2007, The Hindu reported.

“Kumaraswamy is scared that the governor may give sanction to prosecute him,” Siddaramaiah said. “The SIT [Special Investigation Team] of Lokayukta had submitted the investigation report to the Governor and sought his consent to prosecute Kumaraswamy. Since the governor took no action, the SIT has again submitted its application now.”

Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s comments, Kumaraswamy alleged that the state’s Congress government was trying to settle political scores with him by taking up the alleged mining lease scam related to the company, Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals.

“The allegation is that when I was chief minister in 2007, I favoured Sai Venkateshwara and collected Rs 150 crore from the mining owners,” he said. “The fact is I have not made the allotment to the company. Till now, there has been no mining in the area as the central government has not given them permission.”

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader claimed that there had been no loss to the state exchequer.

“How can the SIT [Special Investigation Team] seek permission from the governor for prosecution in this case?” he asked. “I am not the one who will be scared with these tactics. I will fight it out legally.”