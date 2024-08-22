Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said on Wednesday that he would feel a sense of relief if he were relieved of his ministerial duties as cinema is his passion, reported PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kerala’s Thrissur was speaking at an event organised by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce in his honour.

Gopi reportedly said that he had no desire to become a Union minister, according to PTI.

“I bowed to their [BJP’s] decision to make me a minister after they said that they were giving the post to me for the people of Thrissur who voted me to power and not for myself,” he was quoted by the news agency as saying. “I accepted that decision. I still obey my leaders and will continue to do so. But without my passion [cinema], I will die.”

The actor-turned-politician recalled that when he sought permission from Home Minister Amit Shah to resume his movie career, he was asked how many films he intended to act in, reported PTI.

“I said around 22 [films],” Gopi said. “On hearing that, Amit Shah set aside my request letter. But he said permission will be given.”

Gopi added: “Though I am yet to receive permission, I will join the shooting of the movie Ottakomban starting on September 6.”

The Thrissur MP said that he would be accompanied on shoot by three or four officials from the ministry to help him discharge his duties. Special arrangements would have to be made on film sets to facilitate this arrangement.

“All this I want to do,” PTI quoted Gopi as saying. “So, if they remove me for it, I would consider myself saved. That is all I can say.”

In June, soon after he was sworn in as a minister, Gopi said in an interview to a channel he had always told the BJP that he did not want a Cabinet berth. He added: “I think they will relieve me…they will relieve me sooner than later.”

However, Gopi later said that he would not resign from the Union Council of Ministers.

The BJP secured its first-ever Lok Sabha seat in Kerala with Gopi’s victory from Thrissur on June 4. Gopi defeated VS Sunilkumar of the Communist Party of India by 74,686 votes.