The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday justified arresting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party chief played a “pivotal role” in formulating the now-scrapped scheme, the Hindustan Times reported.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday night, the central investigating agency contended that Kejriwal’s arrest was necessary for the “just conclusion” of the investigation considering the purported evidence indicating his involvement and the alleged non-cooperation.

Special project Help us report from the ground on the Great Nicobar Project. Click here

The affidavit was filed in response to Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Kejriwal’s actions were not only illegal, but also part of a larger conspiracy involving financial irregularities and misuse of public office, the central agency alleged, according to the Hindustan Times.

The Central Bureau of Investigation also accused Kejriwal of trying to “politically sensationalise” the case before the Supreme Court despite lower courts being satisfied that the offence was committed, the newspaper reported.

The agency also pointed out that the Delhi High Court had already rejected Kejriwal’s bail plea concluding that “it cannot be said that the arrest was without any justiciable reason or is illegal”.

Kejriwal challenged the High Court ruling in the Supreme Court.

On August 14, the top court denied Kejriwal an interim bail while issuing a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation to respond to the Aam Aadmi Party leader’s plea.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan also issued notice in another petition filed by Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the central agency.

Hearing on Friday

On Friday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing to September 5 after the Central Bureau of Investigation sought time to file a counter-affidavit in another petition, Live Law reported.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, was quoted as saying that the central agency had deliberately filed one counter-affidavit at 8 pm on Thursday night so that it would not reach the bench.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the Enforcement Directorate’s case relating to the alleged liquor policy scam. However, Kejriwal remained in jail after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the same matter on June 25.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy by increasing the commission for wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers with substantial market share and turnover.