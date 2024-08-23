A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday while she was returning home from a tuition class, reported The Indian Express.

Locals in Nagaon’s Dhing found the 14-year-old girl in a semi-conscious state by the side of the road around 7 pm, the newspaper reported. The police then took her for treatment and medical examination to the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.

The minor said that she was raped by three men, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka told reporters.

“The girl has been examined and her statement has been taken by a woman officer,” Deka said. “We have collected all scientific evidence from the site and are working on the case.”

The incident has triggered protests by the locals who have called for business establishments to be shut indefinitely until stringent action is taken against the culprits, reported The Hindu.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Biswa said that the police will not spare the culprits and he has told the director general of police to visit the site to ensure swift justice.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader added that after the Lok Sabha election results, which reduced his party’s seats in the Upper House, a section of society feels emboldened to commit crimes.

Sarma did not clarify which section he was referring to.

Indigenous people are living in constant fear in regions where they have become a numeric minority, Sarma claimed. “We should identify the real perpetrators behind these heinous crimes and not be stuck in blaming communities within the Hindu society,” the chief minister said.