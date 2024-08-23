The National Conference and Congress have finalised seat-sharing arrangements for most Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the regional party’s vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Friday, reported PTI.

Negotiations are going on for the remaining constituencies, he added.

Elections for the 90-seat Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.

“On few seats, we are adamant and on some others, the local leaders of the Congress are adamant,” the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister told reporters in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir. “There will be meetings today as well and we will try to sort out the rest of the seats so as to announce our candidates.”

When asked about which candidates from his party will contest the polls, Abdullah said that his party will release the list by August 27, reported PTI.

“Which party has announced its candidates so far?” he asked. “A party has cleverly named people as constituency in-charges, our constituency in-charges have been working for the last ten years. So, why are you after our lists, ask them.”

On Thursday, the two parties announced a pre-poll alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

On August 5, 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also bifurcated the state into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress will enter an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, but not at the cost of the respect of party workers.