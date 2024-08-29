Three militants were killed in two separate anti-infiltration operations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Thursday.

Security forces launched joint operations in the Machhal and Tangdhar areas of Kupwara on Wednesday night based on intelligence inputs.

After the gunfight in Machhal, the security forces recovered two AK rifles, one pistol, four hand grenades and other ammunition, the Army’s Chinar Corps said.

OP SHAMSHU, MACHHAL #Kupwara



Two terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation in general area Machhal, Kupwara, alongwith the recovery of Two AK Rifles, one Pistol, four Hand Grenades and other war-like stores.



Search operation is in progress.… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 29, 2024

The police said this was the sixth anti-infiltration operation in Kupwara this year. Ten militants, all of them foreigners, have been killed in such gunfights this year, according to the police.

On Wednesday night, a gunfight also broke out between security forces and militants in the Rajouri district following a cordon and search operation, PTI reported.

Two to three militants are believed to be holed up in the cordon area. Additional forces have been rushed to the spot, the police said.