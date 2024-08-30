India’s era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was speaking at a book launch in Delhi.

“Actions have consequences,” Jaishankar said in an apparent reference to Pakistan’s alleged involvement in state-sponsored terrorism.

He added that New Delhi would not remain passive in its outlook towards Islamabad. “Whether events take a positive or a negative direction, either way, we will react.”

Jaishankar reiterated his government’s position that the decision to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under the Constitution, by abrogating Article 370 on August 5, 2019, was irreversible. “In so far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, [Article] 370 is done,” he said.

Over the past decade, attempts to hold talks on contentious subjects between India and Pakistan have been marred by militant attacks in Pathankot and Uri, and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

New Delhi has maintained that talks with Islamabad cannot take place until the latter stops supporting terrorism.

Speaking at the release of Amb Rajiv Sikri's book 'Strategic Conundrums: Reshaping India's Foreign Policy' in Delhi today.



‘Need to look for mutuality of interests with Bangladesh’

Jaishankar also spoke about India’s relations with Bangladesh, saying it is “natural that we will deal with the government of the day”.

“We also have to recognise that there are political changes, and the political changes can be disruptive,” he added. “We have to look for mutuality of interest [with Bangladesh]”.

Bangladesh plunged into a political crisis earlier this month after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 after widespread protests against her Awami League government.

Three days later, Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of the country’s interim government.

On August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Yunus to ensure “the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities”. India’s external affairs ministry had said that Delhi is monitoring the situation in Bangladesh.

Yunus said on August 25 that there would be no discrimination against any Bangladeshi based on religion. He also said that the reports of attacks on religious minorities in the country had been exaggerated.