The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday booked two persons for abetment of suicide in connection with the deaths of two Dalit girls in the Farrukhabad district, reported the Hindustan Times.

The bodies of the girls, aged 15 and 18, were found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard near Bhagautipur village on Tuesday.

Those booked for the crime are Pawan and Deepak, who belong to the Jatav community. The case has been registered under section 108 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with abetment to suicide.

According to the police, Pawan and Deepak would harass the girls over the phone. A SIM card in Pawan’s name had been discovered among one of the girl’s belongings.

Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said “initial findings indicate that the two girls were neighbours and close friends”.

The father of one of the girls has alleged they were murdered, but the police have maintained that the case appears to be one of suicide.

“One body was found hanging from one end of a dupatta, and the other body from the other end,” he added. “It appears they might have committed suicide by hanging from the tree, but the police are investigating the case thoroughly.”

The superintendent of police also said that a mobile phone had been found near the tree where they were found hanging.

According to the official, the two girls went missing after they had gone to a temple in the village on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Janmashtami at around 9 pm on Monday.

The girls’ families searched for the two of them through the night. Their bodies were found early next day.