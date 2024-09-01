A journalist and his wife have been booked for assaulting a cab driver in Mumbai following an argument over the vehicle dashing the couple’s car, PTI reported on Saturday.

A video of the incident, which took place on August 18, was widely shared on social media. The case was filed based on the cab driver’s complaint on Wednesday and the security camera footage , PTI quoted the police as saying.

The journalist, Rishabh Chakravorty, dashed the cab with his Audi car near Asalpha village in Ghatkopar, ANI quoted Santosh Ghatekar, a senior police officer at the Parksite Police Station, as saying.

Following this, the cab driver Qaymuddin Mainuddin Qureshi, a resident of Mumbai’s Govandi area, asked Chakravorty to compensate for the damage caused to his vehicle, ANI reported.

Chakravorty and his wife Antara Ghosh allegedly abused Qureshi , according to reports. Ghosh also allegedly snatched the cab’s navigation device before the couple drove away, PTI quoted the complainant as having alleged.

Qureshi followed the couple to their house at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Ghatkopar. When Chakravorty stopped his car, the 24-year-old cab driver dashed his vehicle into it, according to the police.

After this, Chakravorty slapped Qureshi and threw him onto the ground, ANI quoted the police official as saying.

Qureshi suffered a serious head injury . He was taken to the hospital by security personnel.

Maharashtra | A case has been registered by Parksite Police against two people for assaulting a cab driver in the Ghatkopar area after their car dashed the cab. The case has been lodged based on the complaint of the victim driver Qaymuddin Mainuddin Qureshi (24) and the CCTV… pic.twitter.com/4Z4xe9fEpj — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

A first information report has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, grievous injury, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace.

On Saturday morning, the police said that while no person had been arrested in the matter so far, further investigation was ongoing.