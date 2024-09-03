The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested four people , including the former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, in connection with alleged corruption at the facility where a junior doctor was raped and murdered in August, The Hindu reported.

Vendors Biplav Singha and Suman Hazara, and Afsar Ali, the security officer to Ghosh, were the others who were arrested.

This came after Ghosh was interrogated by the central investigative agency for more than two weeks.

Special project Help us report from the ground on the Great Nicobar Project. Click here

The Calcutta High Court had transferred the case to the central agency.

Ghosh has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and criminal conspiracy and a section under the Prevention of Corruption Act relating to bribing public servants.

The investigation against Ghosh was initiated following a petition filed by Akhtar Ali, the hospital’s former deputy superintendent.

Ghosh’s former colleagues and resident doctors of the institution who are protesting the rape and murder of the trainee medic have alleged corruption by the former principal of the government-run health facility.

They have also questioned why the institution’s administration, under Ghosh, had initially passed off the junior doctor’s death as a suicide to her family.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead at the medical institute on August 9. The incident sparked protests across the country and resulted in Ghosh resigning from his post on August 12.