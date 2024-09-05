Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order transferring the corruption case against him to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Live Law reported.

Ghosh served as the principal of the medical facility where a 31-year-old junior doctor was raped and murdered on August 9. The incident sparked protests across the country and resulted in Ghosh resigning from his post on August 12.

On August 23, the High Court ordered that the investigation into alleged irregularities by Ghosh, among other persons, in buying medical equipment be transferred from a Special Investigation Team constituted by the West Bengal government to the central agency.

In his plea, Ghosh has contended that the High Court transferred the probe without allowing him a chance to be heard.

He also said that he was aggrieved by the High Court’s remarks allegedly connecting the corruption allegations against him to the incident of rape and murder at the hospital, according to Live Law.

The matter is listed before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on September 6 for admission hearing.

Ghosh has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and criminal conspiracy, and a section under the Prevention of Corruption Act relating to bribing public servants.

The former principal and three others were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday following interrogation.