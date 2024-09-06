The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Inderpal Singh Gaba, a citizen of the United Kingdom, in connection with the violence that occurred at the Indian High Commission in London in March last year, The Hindu reported.

On March 22, 2023, over 2,000 Khalistan supporters vandalised the High Commission premises, throwing ink and eggs at the buildings. The term Khalistan refers to an independent Sikh nation sought by some groups.

Three days earlier, a group of protestors scaled a part of the High Commission building and one of them attempted to pull down the Indian flag from there. However, a staff member prevented him from doing so and secured the flag.

The protestors were objecting to action by the Punjab Police against Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh, who is now a Lok Sabha MP.

The National Investigation Agency alleged that Gaba actively took part in the protest on March 22 as part of a “Khalistani secessionist agenda”. A spokesperson for the agency said that he was arrested on April 25 “after exhaustive investigations that established his role in the secessionist activity”, The Indian Express reported.

According to the National Investigation Agency, the violence at the High Commission in London was aimed at “influencing the crackdown” on Singh and his organisation Waris Punjab De.