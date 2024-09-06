A total of 150 groups, individuals and activists on Thursday demanded the National Tiger Conservation Authority to withdraw its notice asking state governments to submit action plans on the relocation of villages in the core areas of tiger reserves.

The authority comes under the Union Ministry of Environment and oversees the protection of the endangered animal and Project Tiger, a wildlife conservation movement initiated in 1973.

The core or critical tiger habitats inside tiger reserves are areas that are kept “inviolate” under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, to maintain a viable population of breeding tigers.

On June 19, the National Tiger Conservation Authority sent a notice to state wildlife departments seeking a timeline and action plan for the relocation of 591 villages comprising 64,801 families inside the core areas.

If followed through, this would be among the largest displacements in the name of wildlife conservation. Over 25,000 families have already been relocated since the beginning of Project Tiger.

Notifications have already been sent to families about the relocation, Tushar Dash, a forest rights researcher and a signatory of the letter, told Scroll. “In Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana, over 400 families from four villages have been notified to relocate.”

He added: “In Madhya Pradesh, gram sabhas have held meetings and passed resolutions under the Forest Rights Act challenging the relocation plan.” This 2006 Act ensures the rights of forest dwellers to protect and conserve forest resources that were traditionally used and protected by them.

In the letter on Thursday, the signatories said that steps should be taken to ensure that efforts to protect tigers did not violate the rights of forest communities. They also demanded the withdrawal of the protected area model of conservation.

“We are appalled that NTCA [National Tiger Conservation Authority] has issued a relocation order like this, in complete violation of the existing laws and conservation framework, and disregarding the rights of forest dependent communities and their role in preserving the biodiversity and wildlife of the country,” the letter said.

It said that the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, stated that all conservation efforts should take into account the livelihood concerns of the residents of the area and that relocations must be “voluntary” and on “mutually agreed terms”.

The letter also noted that the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, required the government to compensate those forced to relocate with twice the value of their land and its assets.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority was offering Rs 15 lakh to each relocated family, which the signatories said constituted “a meagre portion of acquiring and compensating their rights”.

It did not equate to the total compensation, resettlement and rehabilitation as required by the Act, the letter added.