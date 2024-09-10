The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released its first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election. No announcement has been made so far on the party’s alliance talks with the Congress.

On September 3, the Congress said that it was negotiating an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party for the election in the state. However, 12 of the candidates named by the Aam Aadmi Party will contest from constituencies where the Congress has also fielded candidates.

The Congress has announced names for 41 Assembly seats so far. Haryana has a total of 90 Assembly seats.

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta said that his party would contest all 90 seats, NDTV reported.

“AAP [Aam Aadmi Party] has made its decision,” he said. “We have gone ahead and announced candidates for 20 seats [with a] further list to come as well. We are confident about our outcome on all 90 seats.”

Gupta said that his party showed “patience” and released its list after that. “We were a partner in INDIA alliance [but] at national level.”

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are constituents of the Opposition INDIA bloc that was formed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. However, they are opponents in Punjab and Delhi.

Talking to reporters, Gupta said that his party’s goal was to oust the “corrupt and chaotic” BJP government from power. “Keeping this in mind, today AAP has released the list of its 20 candidates,” he said. “Each of our workers will become a soldier and fight for the rights of Haryana.”

भाजपा की भ्रष्टाचार और अराजक सरकार को सत्ता से उखाड़ फेंकना ही AAP का लक्ष्य है। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए आज AAP ने अपने 20 प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी कर दी है। हमारा प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता सिपाही बनकर हरियाणा के हक की लड़ाई लड़ेगा।



- श्री @DrSushilKrGupta जी pic.twitter.com/kFOnzaT0bI — AAP Haryana (@AAPHaryana) September 9, 2024

The INDIA bloc did not win any of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the recent general election. In Punjab, the Opposition alliance won 10 of the 13 seats despite the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress contesting separately .

In Haryana, the Congress contested nine out of the ten Lok Sabha seats, and won five of them. The Aam Aadmi Party contested the remaining seat of Kurukshetra as part of the INDIA bloc. The party’s Kurukshetra candidate Sushil Gupta lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Naveen Jindal, but got more than 5.13 lakh votes.