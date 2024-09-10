Authorities at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday issued notices to 51 doctors, other staff members and interns, accusing them of “engaging in behaviour that promotes a culture of intimidation”, The Indian Express reported.

Those who got the notices have been told to appear before an inquiry committee on Wednesday. They have also been barred from the campus and banned from taking part in college activities.

For nearly a month, doctors and students at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have been protesting against the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was found dead at the state-run medical institute on August 9.

Several of the doctors who received the notices on Monday were believed to be close to the institute’s former principal Sandip Ghosh, the newspaper reported.

Some of the protestors have also alleged that Ghosh ordered repair work around the crime scene immediately after the woman’s body was found, thus hampering the investigation, they claim.

Ghosh has also been accused of irregularities in buying medical equipment for the hospital.

Ghosh served as the principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when the trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered. He resigned from his post amid the protests on August 12. The Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into the corruption allegations against him.

A special council meeting was held at the medical college on Monday, during which the decision to issue the 51 notices was taken, according to The Indian Express. Among those who have been summoned are two senior resident doctors, one medical research scientist, 20 house staffers, 11 interns and other undergraduate medical students.

There had been complaints against these doctors and students about intimidating other junior doctors, students and staffers, The Indian Express quoted an unidentified protesting junior doctor as saying.