The Delhi High Court on Tuesday vacated its order instructing journalist Abhishek Baxi to remove a post from social media platform X in which he seemingly criticised fellow journalist Rohan Dua for the type of questions asked to Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker.

“You are one of the most attractive females – beautiful females – in India’s history of Olympics,” Baxi’s August 16 post quoted Dua as having said in his interview with Bhaker for The New Indian.

Baxi said on X that he had been “served an injunction order [on September 4] by lawyers of Rohan Dua for my tweet about his questions to ace shooter Manu Bhaker”.

Dua had sought instructions to Baxi to delete the allegedly defamatory post, saying he was aggrieved by the “false” and “harmful” statements that it had led to.

Users of the social media platform had labelled Dua as “creepy” and “unprofessional” due to Baxi’s post, his plea contended.

Two medals at the Olympics? Sure.



Rohan Dua, meanwhile: "You are one of the most attractive females - beautiful females - in India's history of Olympics." pic.twitter.com/UWZ7va65kF — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) August 16, 2024

However, the court on Tuesday noted: “There is nothing defamatory in this. This is [Baxi’s] opinion which he is entitled to.”

The bench also remarked that people were entitled to opine that Dua should not have interviewed Bhaker in a particular manner.

“It cannot be countenanced that a social media post which states two admitted facts as per [Dua’s petition] along with an unedited and non-manipulated embedded video, could amount to defamation warranting immediate deletion from the social media platform,” the court said.

It added: “The same would cast a chilling effect on free speech, where mere reproduction of facts to facilitate public discourse would suffer the consequences of permanent deletion.”