The Nagaland Cabinet on Wednesday denied permission for the proposed Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra in Kohima, the Hindustan Times reported. The event aims to promote a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

Temjen Imna Along, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and state minister, said the Cabinet had invoked, under Article 371-A of the Constitution, the protection given to religious and social practices of the Nagas, as well as their customary laws and procedures.

“The Cabinet appraised the opposition voiced by various civil society organisations, political parties etc. and further decided that in the interest of maintenance of public order that no permission be granted for the proposed yatra,” Along was quoted as saying.

As part of the yatra, the Shankaracharya of Uttarakhand’s Jyotish Peeth will visit several state capitals to install a Gau Dhwaj, or flag, symbolising cow protection.

It is scheduled to take place between September 22 and October 26. The Nagaland segment of the yatra was to be held in the capital Kohima on September 28.

Amid opposition to the event, the BJP clarified that the organisers of the yatra were not linked to its Nagaland state unit, PTI reported.

The Hindutva party is part of the Nagaland government led by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party.

On Monday, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party had highlighted that the Nagaland Assembly had not implemented the 2019 Ban on Cow Slaughter Act based on a constitutional provision.

“Today, while the decision of the NLA [Nagaland Legislative Assembly] and the government still stands, a program organised to promote the ban on cow slaughter may hurt the sentiments of the Naga people and may also affect the socio-religious harmony prevailing in the state,” the Nagaland Tribune quoted the party as saying.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party had urged the organisers to reconsider holding the event in Nagaland.

The Opposition Congress condemned the proposed event, saying: “Any attempts to impose one’s food preferences or beliefs on another in the state would be opposed ‘tooth and nail’. We reiterate our sworn commitment to respect and safeguard the rich and diverse culture, traditions and identities of all communities across the nation.”

Tribal groups and student organisations had also opposed the event.

The Angami Public Organisation, an umbrella group representing the interests of the Angami Naga tribe, had urged the state government not to allow the yatra in the state.

“...you are aware that no Naga festival is celebrated without the slaughter of the cow,” the organisation said in a letter to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday. “Beef is a delicacy to the Nagas and any campaign to ban the slaughter of cow in the Naga inhabited area is bound to face fierce resentment. While we do not impose on others what to eat and what not to eat, we are against any authority or group imposing their eating habits on us.”

