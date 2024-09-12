Sitaram Yechury, a veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness, reported The Indian Express. He was 72.

Yechury was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection at the All India Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi. He was admitted to the intensive care unit on August 19.

Yechury is survived by his wife Seema Chishti, a son and a daughter. His eldest son Ashish Yechury died of Covid-19 in 2021.

In recent days, he had been receiving respiratory support and care from a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Yechury’s last address to the public came on August 22 in the form of a video message that he recorded from hospital to pay tribute to his party colleague and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who passed away on August 8, reported The Hindu.

Yechury had succeeded Prakash Karat as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 2015.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.