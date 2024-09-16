Karnataka Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader R Ashoka on Sunday demanded that the National Investigation Agency should look into riots that took place in Mandya district on September 11.

The BJP leader claimed that residents of the area suspect the involvement of Kerala-based individuals with links to banned outfits such as the Popular Front of India in the riots, The Indian Express reported.

“Before the riots they purchased 150 masks and destroyed CCTVs, showing that the riots were completely sponsored and premeditated,” he said.

On Wednesday, Hindu and Muslim groups clashed during a procession to immerse an idol of the deity Ganesha in the town of Nagamangala in Mandya.

According to Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, the procession spent more time near a mosque without moving. “There were arguments between members of the two communities over this,” he said.

Subsequently, several persons from the Hindu community placed the idol in front of a police station in the area and protested. “Members of the other community also gathered in large numbers,” said Baladandi. Several shops and vehicles were targetted, resulting into a tense situation in the district.

On Thursday, the police arrested 52 persons in connection with the incident, reported The Indian Express.

Ashoka on Sunday shared a list with the names of 72 accused on social media. He said the first 23 accused had Hindu names, raising doubts “on whether the police were under pressure from banned organisations”.

The list, however, names individuals from the Muslim community as well.

“As there is a strong suspicion of the involvement of banned organizations and religious fundamentalists in this communal riot, it will be difficult for the local police to crack the case,” said Ashoka.

He added: “In this regard, I urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and home minister G Parameshwara to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency.”

According to the first information report registered in the case, the persons who took out the procession had stopped in front of a mosque at Nagamangala to burst crackers, according to The Indian Express.

They also reportedly shouted “Jai Shri Ram” and danced in front of the mosque for more than 10 minutes, even though the police had asked them to move ahead.

Following this, some members of the Muslim community gathered and shouted “Allahu Akbar” slogans, following which both groups started throwing stones at each other.