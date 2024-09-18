The first phase of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Wednesday, with 24 out of the 90 seats in the Union territory going to the polls. These are the first Assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Polling is underway in seven districts: Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian. A turnout of 11.11% was recorded till 9 am, with the Kishtwar district registering the highest figure of 14.83% and Pulwama with the lowest figure of 9.18%.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged people in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers.

Among the prominent candidates in the fray are the Peoples Democratic Party’s Iltija Mufti and Waheed Para, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru.

While the Congress and the National Conference are contesting the Assembly elections in alliance, both parties have fielded candidates in Banihal, Bhaderwah, and Doda in a “friendly but disciplined contest”.

The second phase of the elections in the Union territory will be held on September 25 and the third phase on October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also bifurcated the state into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Also read: Why the election noise in Kashmir is a symptom of democratic deep freeze