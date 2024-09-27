Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Thursday claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be integrated into India after the Bharatiya Janata Party gains power in Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI.

Speaking at an election rally in Jammu’s RS Pura, Adityanath claimed that Pakistan was “struggling to save its democracy” and “falling apart”.

At a rally in Ramgarh, the BJP leader said that “voices for separation are rising” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reported The Indian Express.

His remarks were in reference to the protests that broke out in the region in May against the rising cost of food and inflated electricity bills.

At the time, Adityanath claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would become part of India within six months if Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained power for a third term.

In the Lok Sabha election results announced subsequently, the BJP failed to reach the majority mark and formed the government at the Centre with support from its coalition partners in the National Democratic Alliance – primarily the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (United).

On Thursday, Adityanath said if elections were conducted in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir alongside the Jammu and Kashmir elections, “it would send a positive message”, reported The Indian Express.

Elections for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly are underway, with polling completed in two of the three phases. The voting in the third phase, for 40 seats, is scheduled for October 1. These are the first Assembly polls in the Union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the region.

The results of the elections will be announced on October 8, along with those of the Haryana Assembly election.

On September 8, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to join India, saying that the people of the country consider them to be their own.

Singh claimed that the residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would “see the development here and say that they no longer want to be with Pakistan”.