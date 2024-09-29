At least 66 persons have been killed in Nepal since Friday after heavy rainfall caused flooding and landslides, Reuters reported.

Several of the fatalities were caused by landslides, BBC reported.

Sixty others have been injured. The toll could rise with 69 persons reported to be missing, home ministry official Dil Kumar Tamang told Reuters.

Most of the deaths took place in the Kathmandu valley. Some parts of the capital city reported up to 322.2 mm of rainfall between Friday and Saturday, Reuters reported.

More than 220 houses were submerged in Kathmandu, The Times of India reported quoting Nepal Police. More than 2,000 persons have been rescued so far, BBC reported quoting state-run Radio Nepal.

The flooding and landslides has also led to closure of major roads and disrupted domestic air travel.

Binu Maharjan, a weather forecasting official in Kathmandu, told Reuters that heavy rainfall was likely to continue till Sunday morning.

The extended rains in Nepal this year have been caused by a low pressure weather system over parts of neighbouring India, Maharjan said.