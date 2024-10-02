The Mysore Urban Development Authority on Tuesday said that it would take back 14 plots of land from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, after she volunteered to surrender them a day earlier, reported the Hindustan Times.

Parvathi said she was willing to return the plots a day after the Enforcement Directorate booked Siddaramaiah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with an alleged land scam.

The alleged scam pertains to the allotment of the 14 high-value housing sites in Mysuru’s Vijaynagar area to Parvathi in 2021 by the Mysore Urban Development Authority under a state government scheme. This was allegedly done in exchange for 3.16 acres of land that she owned in another part of the city. The land was allegedly illegally acquired from Dalit families.

The Enforcement Directorate filed the case based on a first information report registered by the Lokayukta police against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy and a person named Devaraju.

“The process [to recover the plots] will begin now,” Mysore Urban Development Authority Commissioner AN Raghunandan said. “I will write to the sub-registrar to initiate the cancellation [of the land deed] and discuss the next steps. Once the title deeds in Parvathi’s name are cancelled, all 14 sites of various dimensions in Vijayanagar…will revert to MUDA ownership.”

Parvathi said she had not consulted Siddaramaiah or her son, Yathindra, before announcing her decision to surrender the plots. On Tuesday, the chief minister said he respected his wife’s decision but would “fight without bowing down to this injustice”.

On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru had ordered a Lokayukta police investigation against Siddaramaiah after the Karnataka High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him.

On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved the High Court challenging Gehlot’s decision, contending that it was part of a concerted effort to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka.

After the high court upheld the sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah on September 24, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) have been demanding that he step down as the chief minister. However, he has rejected calls for his resignation, describing the allegations as politically motivated.

The Janata Dal (Secular) is an ally of the BJP in Karnataka.

“The Lokayukta police have asked for some documents, which we will provide,” said Raghunandan on Tuesday. “No documents have been asked from the ED [Enforcement Directorate], and we will fully cooperate in the investigation.”

On Tuesday, the Lokayukta police inspected and measured the plots in the presence of Mysore Urban Development Authority officials.

Snehamayi Krishna, the activist who lodged the first complaint in the case against Siddaramaiah and his family, also accompanied the investigating team. Krishna said he joined the team at the behest of the Lokayukta police.

“My complaint is not personal against Siddaramaiah,” Krishna said. “I insist on a comprehensive investigation into all irregularities that have occurred in MUDA over the years.”

He added that Parvathi’s decision to return the land was the “first step towards my victory in my fight”.