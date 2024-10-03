The Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Sharad Pawar has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to stop its rival group led by Ajit Pawar from using the party’s “clock” symbol in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, India Today reported on Wednesday.

The petition contends that Ajit Pawar should be given a new election symbol to prevent confusion among voters. There was a need for fairness and clarity in the electoral process, the petition said.

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar , along with several party MLAs had joined Maharashtra’s coalition government comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After joining the coalition, Ajit Pawar became the deputy chief minister.

The move had led to a split in the Nationalist Congress Party, with one faction supporting Sharad Pawar and the other backing Ajit Pawar.

In February, the Election Commission recognised the faction led by Ajit Pawar as the real Nationalist Congress Party and allocated it the “clock” symbol. It had assigned the name “Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar” to the Sharad Pawar-led group and the “ man blowing a turha ” symbol ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

This was challenged by the Sharad Pawar faction.

In March, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan ordered that the Ajit Pawar-led faction would be allowed to use the “clock” symbol for the Lok Sabha polls. However, the party was required by the court to issue a public notice in newspapers, in English, Hindi and Marathi, clarifying that the use of the symbol is sub judice and that its use is subject to adjudication.

In the latest petition, Sharad Pawar said that there was a 25-year connection between the Nationalist Congress Party and the clock symbol, especially during his tenure as the chief of the undivided party.

Allowing Ajit Pawar to use the clock symbol could mislead voters and compromise the fairness of the elections, the plea argued.

The petition also claimed that confusion was seen among voters during the general elections, India Today reported. This problem may become more pronounced in the Assembly polls, because of the smaller sizes of constituencies, it said.

“To ensure a fair contest and prevent any bad-faith actors from exploiting voter confusion, Ajit Pawar must be required to select a different symbol,” the plea added.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter on October 15.

While the term of Maharashtra Assembly lapses on November 26, the Election Commission has not yet announced the poll schedule.