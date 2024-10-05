Hours after a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Kripakhali village of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, a police outpost was set on fire on Saturday, The Indian Express reported.

Residents of the area claimed that the police did not act on their complaint immediately, PTI reported. The police, however, denied the allegations, saying that one person had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The nine-year-old had gone to a coaching centre on Friday afternoon, The Indian Express quoted her family members as saying. They began searching for her when she did not return.

Subsequently, the family went to the local police station to report her missing. However, the police officers directed them to file a complaint at another station, the family alleged.

The police, on their part, said that they were informed about the girl being missing at 9 pm on Friday. “We started an investigation and identified an accused,” News18 quoted the Baruipur Superintendent Of Police Palash Dhali as saying.

“An FIR [first information report] was lodged by midnight,” Dhali said. “We arrested the accused and then the body was recovered.”

The body was found near the bank of a river, unidentified police officers said, according to News18.

Following this, tensions escalated in the area as a mob vandalised the police outpost and set it on fire on Saturday morning, according to The Indian Express. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

“Efforts are underway to normalise the situation in the area,” an unidentified senior police officer told The Indian Express. “That is our priority.”

In response to the allegations of inaction, he said that the police had taken each step and acted promptly. “Still if people have allegations we will surely look into it as well.”

After the incident came to light, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sukanta Majumdar criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state and asked: “How many more Bengali girls will suffer this fate in your misrule.”