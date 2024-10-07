Ola Electric Mobility’s share price fell by 9.4% on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday after its founder and Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal got embroiled in an online spat with comedian Kunal Kamra, reported The Economic Times.

The share price settled at Rs 89.7 as markets closed. Ola Electric Mobility listed in August with an issue price of Rs 76, which subsequently climbed to Rs 157.4.

The argument between Aggarwal and Kamra was sparked by Kamra’s post on Sunday, showing a number of Ola Electric scooters gathering dust outside a company facility.

“Do Indian consumers have a voice?” the comedian asked, accusing the company of poor servicing.

Kamra also tagged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in his Tweet, asking if this was how Indians would embrace electric vehicles. He also invited Ola Electric customers to share their experiences with the company.

Aggarwal responded by accusing Kamra of a “paid Tweet” and having a “failed comedy career”.

Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career.



Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs… https://t.co/ZQ4nmqjx5q — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024

Aggarwal also claimed that his company is swiftly expanding its service network and will soon tackle pending service requests.

Kamra shot back calling Aggarwal “arrogant and substandard”.

As their exchange went viral, thousands of Ola Electric customers took to the comments section to express their frustrations over delayed service and inadequate after-sales support.

“Imagine a middle-class person saving 3-4 months of salary to buy an OLA, only for it to have problems in the first week and then park at your service center for days,” one user wrote.