Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was leading in the Budgam and Gandabal constituencies, the two seats he contested from, as the votes were being counted in the Assembly elections, data from the Election Commission showed.

In Budgam , Abdullah, the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, was leading Aga Syed Muntzair Mehdi of the People’s Democratic Party, by 4,511 votes at the end of 4th round of counting as of 10.30 am.

In Ganderbal , Abdullah was leading People’s Democratic Party candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir by 1,479 votes at the end of the second round of counting.

The National Conference was ahead in 39 constituencies, mostly in the Kashmir Valley. Its ally, the Congress, was leading in seven seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 26 seats in the Jammu region, according to the Election Commission.

The People’s Democratic Party was leading in three constituencies.

The Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir has a strength of 119 members. While elections took place in 90 constituencies, 24 more seats are designated for areas that are in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The lieutenant governor has the power to appoint five members. Therefore, a party or an alliance needs 48 seats for a majority when the House has 95 members.

The Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir took place in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. A voter turnout of 63.8% was recorded.

Most exit polls on Saturday projected the National Conference-Congress alliance to be ahead of the BJP.

The Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir were the first in 10 years and since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, which gave special status to the erstwhile state. The Centre had at the time also bifurcated the state into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.