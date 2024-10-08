Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was trailing in the Uchana Kalan constituency as the votes were being counted in the Assembly elections, data from the Election Commission showed.

As of 11.30 am, Chautala, a leader of the Jannayak Janta Party, was trailing by about 15,000 votes at the end of five rounds of counting, as per the data from the Election Commission. He was placed sixth at the time.

Congress candidate Brijendra Singh was leading the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devender Chaterbhuj Attri by about 3,100 votes in the constituency.

In the 2019 Haryana polls, Chautala had won the Uchana Kalan seat by more than 47,000 votes, defeating BJP’s Prem Lata Singh.

The Legislative Assembly in Haryana has 90 members, and 46 seats are required for a majority.

The Assembly polls in Haryana took place in a single phase on Saturday. A turnout of 67.9% was recorded.

Most exit polls had projected the Congress to win a clear majority.

However, early counting trends as of 11.25 am showed that the BJP was leading in 48 seats and the Congress was ahead in 36 constituencies.

Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, which had allied with MP Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), was not leading in any seat at the time.

The BJP, which is fighting to win a third-consecutive term, is facing a challenge from the Congress led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The Indian National Lok Dal tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party.