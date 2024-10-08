Independent candidate Savitri Jindal, who is the chairperson emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, won from the Hisar constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections on Tuesday, data from the Election Commission showed.

The 74-year-old has represented Hisar twice. In March, Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP. However, she decided to contest alone after she failed to get a BJP ticket for the elections.

The former state minister won from Hisar on Tuesday with a margin of 18,941 votes.

The Congress’ Ram Niwas Rara placed second and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kamal Gupta placed third.

In a social media post, Jindal thanked her “Hisar family” for the victory. “All of you have fought this election, this victory is also yours,” she said.

यह चुनाव आप सभी ने लड़ा है, यह जीत भी आप सभी की है। इस जीत की मेरे हिसार परिवार को हार्दिक बधाई। pic.twitter.com/fH3t3wxJgy — Savitri Jindal (@SavitriJindal) October 8, 2024

The Legislative Assembly in Haryana has 90 members and 46 seats are required for a majority.

The Assembly polls in the state took place in a single phase on Saturday. A turnout of 67.9% was recorded.

Most exit polls had projected the Congress to win a clear majority.

However, as of 4.45 pm on Tuesday, the BJP was declared the winner in Jind, Hansi and Kharkhauda and was ahead in 46 other seats, according to Election Commission data.

The Congress had won nine seats and was leading in 29 others.

The Indian National Lok Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party were ahead in one constituency each.