Ten members of a Samsung Electronics workers’ union were arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police in Sriperumbudur district near Chennai on Tuesday night, reported The Hindu.

The 10 persons were released on Wednesday.

The police on Wedneday also dismantled the tents where the workers were protesting in Echoor village, a kilometre away from a Samsung India manufacturing plant. However, the workers continued to protest in an open space, prompting the police to make another round of arrests.

It is unclear how many persons were arrested on Wednesday or if they were subsequently released.

The majority of workers at the Samsung India home appliances factory in Sriperumbudur have been striking since September 9, making it one of the biggest strikes in India in recent years. They are demanding better working conditions, higher wages and recognition of the Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam, their labour union.

On October 2, over 900 workers had been detained by the police, a day after the Madras High Court gave the state government two weeks to decide on an application seeking the registration of the Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam under the Trade Union Act.

The Sriperumbudur plant makes electronic products such as refrigerators, televisions and washing machines. It accounts for roughly a third of Samsung’s annual revenue in India of $12 billion.

On September 16, the police detained 104 striking workers at the factory for almost a day, The Hindu reported.

Settlement offer rejected

As the protest entered its second month, the workers on Wednesday also rejected a settlement offer made by Samsung, which included a hike in wages, among other things, reported Reuters.

The company offered the workers monthly incentives of Rs 5,000 until March, more air-conditioned buses, a diversified cafeteria menu and a gift card of nearly Rs 2,000 in case of childbirth, according to the news agency.

However, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions rejected the offer as the company had not shown any willingness to recognise the Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam.

“We will continue striking,” A Soundararajan, the state president of the union, told Reuters. “We will intensify our protest to put pressure on the government.”

On Sunday, state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said that Samsung’s management had “agreed to key demands raised by their employees, including a significant wage hike and additional benefits while also agreeing to consider some other demands once the rest of the employees return to work”.

“We appreciate Samsung’s leadership for coming to the table in good faith, and we are grateful to the employees who engaged constructively,” said Rajaa.

He added: “As for the issue of union recognition, it remains subjudice and we respect the legal process to take its course.”

The minister said he hoped the strike would be called off soon and that all employees would return to work and “continue contributing towards our journey of making Tamil Nadu a Trillion Dollar Economy”.

