Bolivia on Tuesday officially joined South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice that claims that Tel Aviv’s military actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

The South American nation is now part of a growing list of countries, including Colombia, Libya, Spain and Mexico, that have voiced their support for the case against Israel, AFP reported.

Bolivia formally filed an application in the matter, claiming that Israel’s “genocidal war” continued, and that the court’s orders remained ineffective due to a lack of means to enforce them.

In November, the country recalled its ambassador from Israel, severing diplomatic ties, in response to what it called Israel’s “disproportionate” military actions in Gaza. Israel had responded saying that Bolivia’s decision was “a surrender to terrorism”.

The International Court of Justice is based in the Hague in the Netherlands, and is the legal body of the United Nations. The court settles disputes between states and gives advisory opinions on international legal issues.

In January, the court said that Israel must take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza in addition to allowing humanitarian aid into the region. The order came on a case filed by South Africa alleging that Israel’s actions in Gaza had violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

The court, however, stopped short of ordering a ceasefire in the region.

In a separate ruling in July, the International Court of Justice said that Israel’s continued presence in the Palestinian territories violated international law and must end “as rapidly as possible”.

Bolivia’s application on Tuesday came days after the first anniversary of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Israel’s attacks on the besieged enclave began on October 7 after Palestinian militant group Hamas invaded southern Israel, killing 1,200 persons and taking over 200 hostages.

Over the past 12 months, Israel has carried out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza. The attacks have killed more than 42,000 persons, including over 16,500 children.