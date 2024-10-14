The Delhi government on Monday ordered a ban on firecrackers till January 1, The Indian Express reported.

The announcement by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee came amid increasing air pollution levels in the national capital.

On Sunday, a day after the Dussehra celebrations, the air quality in Delhi worsened from the “moderate” category to the “poor” category, showed data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality remained “poor” on Monday morning with an average air quality index just below 230.

An index value between 0 and 50 indicates “good” air quality, between 51 and 100 indicates “satisfactory” air quality and between 101 and 200 indicates “moderate” air quality. As the index value increases further, air quality deteriorates. A value of 201 and 300 means “poor” air quality while between 301 and 400 indicates “very poor” air.

Anything between 401 and 450 indicates “severe” air pollution, while anything above the 450 threshold is termed “severe plus.”

On Monday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee banned the manufacturing, storage, selling and lighting of all types of firecrackers in the National Capital Territory till January 1, 2025.

The commission ordered the police to implement the directions and file daily action-taken reports.

Similar bans have been imposed in previous years.

Air quality deteriorates sharply in the winter months in Delhi, which is often ranked the world’s most polluted capital. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, along with falling temperatures, decreased wind speed and emissions from industries and coal-fired plants contribute to air pollution.

