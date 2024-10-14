Hundreds of persons protesting against the killing of a 22-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich set fire to several properties, including shops, on Monday, reported The Times of India.

Following this, internet services were suspended in the district.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra reportedly died of a gunshot wound in Bahraich after clashes between the Hindu and Muslim communities during a Durga idol immersion procession.

The communal clashes, in the Mahsi tehsil under the Hardi police station limits, erupted after miscreants threw stones and fired gunshots at the procession. The microphone used in the procession was also disconnected.

A total of 26 accused, including the primary suspect identified as Salman, have been arrested in connection with Mishra’s killing.

A large crowd that had gathered for Mishra’s last rites on Monday turned violent, prompting the use of lathis and tear gas by the police. Around 30 persons were detained for rioting. Schools in the Maharajganj and Mahsi regions have been closed, The Times of India reported.

“All anarchist elements will be identified,” Bharaich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla told the newspaper.

Chief Minister Adityanath said in a post on X that those who “spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared”.

“Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them,” said the chief minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged a conspiracy to disturb the peace in Uttar Pradesh.

“Those who give protection to the rioters are once again becoming active, but we have to be vigilant and alert,” Maurya said. “The bright future of the state will not be allowed to be tampered with. The culprits will be brought under the ambit of the law and given strict punishment and the victims will get complete justice. I appeal to all the citizens to maintain peace and patience.”

The altercation that led to Mishra’s death on Sunday was reportedly triggered after some Muslims objected to music being played in the Durga Puja procession. A video widely shared on social media purportedly showed Mishra removing a green flag from a building and replacing it with a saffron flag during the procession.

Mishra’s family initially reportedly refused to perform his last rites but later agreed when Bahraich MLA Sureshwar Singh assured them of justice in the matter.