Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur on Tuesday asserted their demand for a separate administration for the community as a condition for peace talks.

Kuki groups in the state have been demanding their own Union territory with a legislature.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that legislators from Manipur , representing the Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities, met in New Delhi and “unanimously resolved” to appeal to all communities in the state to “shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost”.

In a subsequent statement, the Kuki-Zo MLAs clarified that they met with Union government officials and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in a separate room and did not attend any joint meeting with Meitei and Naga MLAs. They expressed reluctance to participate in joint meetings, which they said could happen only after a thorough public consultation.

“In the meeting between the Kuki-Zo MLAs and the Government of India, the Kuki-Zo representatives affirmed that they are representing the voice of the people and will advocate solely for the people,” said Chinlunthang, convener secretary of Kuki-Zo MLAs. “They further assert that a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo community is a prerequisite for any peace dialogue.”

BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip, who belongs to the Kuki community, told Scroll that the meetings were an “eyewash and PR stunt” to help the Centre weather the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. He was not present for the meetings.

Quoting an unidentified person privy to the talks, The Hindu reported that officials from the home ministry and BJP leaders met with four Kuki-Zo MLAs privately for two hours, followed by brief meetings of about 15 minutes each with Naga and Meitei MLAs.

“Nothing substantial was discussed,” the newspaper quoted the person as saying. “It was made clear that until there can be an assurance to stop violence, no further step can be taken”.

This was the first formal meeting of legislators organised by the Centre since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023. At least 237 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the beginning of the clashes.

The Manipur Assembly has 60 members. Of these, 10 MLAs each belong to the Kuki and the Naga communities.

The talks with the Manipur legislators were led by BJP MP and North East coordinator Sambit Patra, though officially convened by the Home Affairs Ministry. Union government representatives who attended included Advisor [North East] AK Mishra and Joint Director Rajesh Kamble.

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Gopchade also attended the meetings. A long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker, he was allegedly involved in the Babri Masjid demolition and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP in April 2024. He took charge of the party’s operations in Manipur in July 2024.

The ministry's statement on Tuesday evening did not clarify the capacity in which Patra and Gopchade attended the meetings. However, the statement from the Kuki-Zo MLAs said they were representing the home ministry.

The talks on Tuesday occurred nearly a month after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that resolving the situation in Manipur required dialogue between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities and that the Centre was engaged in discussions with both groups.

Kuki-Zo MLAs expressed confidence in the Kuki National Organization and the United People’s Front armed groups and confirmed that they had made no additional demands other than that for a separate administration.

“They urged that political dialogue with the KNO-UPF leadership should resume at the earliest,” the statement issued by Chinlunthang said.