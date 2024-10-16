Communal violence erupted in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Tuesday following an altercation that began when a Hindu and a Muslim youth got into an argument over parking, The Indian Express reported.

Police said that an argument broke out in Gauchar when the Hindu youth parked his scooter in front of a shop owned by a Muslim man. “The incident took place on Tuesday around 9.30 am,” the newspaper quoted Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar as saying.

“An altercation started when the shop owner reportedly asked the man not to park the vehicle there,” Panwar said. “Soon others gathered and beat up the Hindu man. The man went to the police and was sent for a medical check-up.”

However, members of a few Hindu outfits gathered and organised a march soon after, Pawar added. Subsequently, the mob vandalised shops and damaged signboards, The Indian Express quoted unidentified police officials as saying.

Tensions remained high in the area till around 2 pm, the officials said.

“Following the altercation, a large crowd from the two communities gathered at the Gauchar outpost, leading to tension in the area,” the Chamoli Police stated, according to The Indian Express. “The police managed to pacify both groups and brought the situation under control.”

According to the police, a case was filed against three men identified as Rizwan, Salman and Asif, as well as nearly 70 to 80 other unidentified individuals, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, rioting and intentional insults with intent to provoke breach of peace.

Additional police force was deployed and prohibitory orders were issued in Gauchar, The Indian Express reported.

The police also said that legal action would taken against individuals attempting to spread rumours or incite unrest on social media.

“Currently, anti-social elements are spreading messages on social media aimed at disrupting communal harmony, inciting unrest, and attacking the beliefs of certain communities,” the Chamoli Police wrote on social media.

“As a result, an atmosphere of insecurity and fear is growing among the general public,” the police added. “Chamoli Police urges all citizens to provide their valuable support in preserving peace and harmony within society.”