Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday issued a warrant for the arrest of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with the violent protests against her Awami League government in the country between July 15 and August 5, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The tribunal is investigating Hasina on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity during the protests. It also issued warrants against 45 others, including Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

The tribunal ordered Hasina to appear before it by November 18.

On August 5, Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled to India amid the protests , which killed 560 persons. Over 60 complaints related to enforced disappearances, murders and mass killings have been filed at the tribunal against Hasina, Awami League party leaders and others, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of an interim government on August 8.

On Thursday, Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, said he had told the court that it would be impossible to conduct a “thorough investigation” against the accused individuals, who were “extremely influential”, without first arresting them, Prothom Alo reported.

“General people, even family members of the deceased, do not dare to speak out due to fear,” Islam said. “In the interest of a fair investigation, we requested the issuance of arrest warrants.”

Hasina’s Awami League government established the International Crimes Tribunal in 2010 to try persons accused of crimes against humanity for adopting positions against the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.