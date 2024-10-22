One worker was killed and several other persons were trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday amid heavy rainfall, PTI reported.

The incident took place in the city’s Babusapalya area. The officials from the fire and emergency department were at the site and rescue operations were on.

VIDEO | Search and rescue operations underway after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya, Bengaluru earlier today.



While one worker was killed, over a dozen were rescued, and some of the workers are still feared trapped under the rubble. The incident occurred… pic.twitter.com/12M5XfEwap — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2024

About 20 persons were trapped, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) D Devaraja.

“One body has been recovered, 14 workers have been rescued and five are still missing,” the news agency quoted him as saying.

The preliminary inquiry indicates that the seven-floor building collapsed, trapping the individuals underneath, PTI quoted an unidentified fire department official as saying.