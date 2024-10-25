Severe cyclonic storm Dana made landfall in Odisha between the Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra shortly after midnight on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far.

The storm, with wind speeds exceeding 110 kilometres per hour, caused heavy rainfall across Odisha and parts of West Bengal, India Today reported.

“It [Dana] is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by the forenoon of today [Friday],” the India Meteorological Department said. “The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler weather radar at Paradip.”

The radar, also known as weather surveillance radar, detects and tracks rainfall and other weather conditions.

Trees were uprooted and power infrastructure was hit in Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts due to gusty winds and heavy rainfall amid the landfall process, The Hindu reported. Several roads were also blocked in the districts.

Ahead of landfall on Thursday, Odisha evacuated over 5,84,000 persons from vulnerable areas along the coast to cyclone shelters. The West Bengal government also evacuated over 2,50,000 persons in preparation for landfall, The Times of India reported.

THE SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “DANA” (PRONOUNCED AS DANA) MOVED NORTH-NORTHWESTWARDS WITH A SPEED OF 10 KMPH AND LAY CENTRED AT 0730 HRS IST OF TODAY, THE 25TH OCTOBER, OVER NORTH COASTAL ODISHA NEAR LATITUDE 21.10° N AND LONGITUDE 86.80°E, ABOUT 30 KM NORTH-NORTHWEST OF DHAMARA AND… — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2024

Schools and other educational institutions were instructed to remain closed on Friday in Odisha and West Bengal due to the cyclone.

On Friday, the weather agency predicted extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas over Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, and Puri districts in Odisha due to the cyclone.

It also forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and Bankura districts in West Bengal.