The Delhi Police have filed a case after seven men impersonating Enforcement Directorate officials allegedly attempted to extort Rs 5 crore from a city resident, the agency said on Friday.

The complainant said that on October 21, the seven men entered his farmstay at Ashoka Avenue in Chhattarpur and claimed that they were carrying out a search, The Hindu reported. They allegedly questioned the man about his regular cash withdrawals and threatened to arrest him unless he paid them money.

After the man said he would withdraw money from his bank account the next morning, the imposters stayed at his home overnight. The complainant messaged his lawyer in the meantime, according to PTI.

Directorate of Enforcement [ED] received information on 22-10-2024 at about 12 PM that some people posing as ED officers were conducting a fake ED search at Ashoka Avenue, DLF Farms, Chattarpur, Delhi. It was also informed that the fake ED officers have taken the victim to Kotak… — ED (@dir_ed) October 25, 2024

The Enforcement Directorate said that on the next day, it received information that seven imposters were taking a man to the Hauz Khas branch of the Kotak Mahindra Bank and were getting him to withdraw Rs 5 crore.

When officials from the agency arrived at the bank, they found that the lawyer had confronted the imposters and asked for their identification cards. The accused men, fearing that they could be caught, fled the scene and left behind their cars.

The police recorded the statement of the victim and seized the cars used in the offence.