All three suspected militants who attacked an Indian Army ambulance in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector on Monday have been killed, the security forces said on Tuesday.

“After round the clock surveillance throughout the night, an intense firefight unfolded today [Tuesday] morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces,” said the White Knight Corps on social media. “Relentless operations and tactical excellence has led to the elimination of three terrorists.”

On Monday morning, the Indian Army said that swift retaliation by soldiers had ensured there were no injuries in the militant attack.

The area had been cordoned off and a search operation was on to eliminate the militants, the White Knight Corps had said.

Later in the day, the Army said that the body of one militant along with a weapon had been recovered.