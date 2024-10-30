The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday took former Mysuru Urban Development Authority Commissioner DB Natesh into custody amid the ongoing investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with an alleged land scam, India Today reported.

This came after the central agency questioned Natesh in the matter and raided his house on Tuesday, ANI reported.

The alleged scam pertains to the allotment of 14 high-value housing sites in Mysuru’s Vijaynagar area to Parvathi, the chief minister’s wife, in 2021 by the Mysore Urban Development Authority under a state government scheme.

This was allegedly done in exchange for 3.1 acres of land that she owned in another part of the city. The land was allegedly illegally acquired from Dalit families.

On September 30, the Enforcement Directorate booked Siddaramaiah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the matter. This was based on a first information report filed by the Lokayukta police against him, Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy and a person named Devaraju.

Natesh had allegedly allotted the 14 sites to Parvati during his tenure as the commissioner from 2020 to 2022, India Today quoted unidentified officials as saying.

However, the former commissioner told the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday that he followed a government order and did not make any mistake in the allotment, ANI quoted unidentified officials as saying.

On Monday, the central agency had also conducted searches across several locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru as part of its investigation.

On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru ordered a Lokayukta police investigation against Siddaramaiah after the Karnataka High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him.

Siddaramaiah had moved the High Court in August challenging Gehlot’s decision, contending that it was part of a concerted effort to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka.

On October 1, Parvathi offered to return the plots in the matter. Subsequently, the Mysore Urban Development Authority said that it would take back the 14 plots .