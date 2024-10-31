Four Indian companies were among nearly 400 entities and individuals who were sanctioned by the United States on Thursday for allegedly helping Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The US Department of State said that its actions against these entities and individuals, based in more than a dozen countries, sought to “disrupt support for Russia’s military-industrial base and curtail the Kremlin’s ability to exploit the international financial system and generate revenue in furtherance of its war against Ukraine”.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Since then, Washington DC has on several occasions urged countries not to supply Russia with Common High Priority Items, or advanced equipment, including microelectronics that the US and the European Union believe may be used for the war.

On Wednesday, the US Department of State alleged that Indian firms Ascend Aviation India Private Limited and Mask Trans supplied aircraft components to Russia.

It claimed that Ascend Aviation sent over 700 shipments to Russia-based companies between March 2023 and March 2024. Similarly, it alleged that Mask Trans was involved in supplying items worth over $3,00,000 (over Rs 2.5 crore), including aviation components, to Russian company S7 Engineering LLC from June 2023 to at least April 2024.

The US also sanctioned two Indian companies, TSMD Global Private Limited and Futrevo, for allegedly “operating or having operated in” Russia’s technology sector. A Russia-based wholesaler, Limited Liability Company Elektron Komponent, was designated for allegedly receiving electronic components that were at high risk of being used for the war from TSMD Global.

According to the US Department of State, Futrevo was involved in supplying over $1.4 million (Rs 11.7 crore) worth of items such as electronic components to a Russia-based firm named Limited Liability Company SMT-ILOGIC, which manufactures drones used by the Russian military.

Companies based in China, Malaysia, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates are also among those that were sanctioned by the United States on Wednesday.