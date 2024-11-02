The Mumbai Police have begun the process to extradite Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, after authorities in the United States issued an alert about his presence in their country, The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

After receiving the alert from the United States, the police on October 16 moved a special court in Mumbai to start the extradition process, the newspaper reported, quoting unidentified officials.

Subsequently, the court issued a non-bailable warrant for Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest, NDTV reported.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster from Punjab, is lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail. He has been linked to multiple crimes, including the Canadian government’s allegations that agents of the Indian government were working with his gang to plan and execute violence in North America.

The Mumbai Police also suspect his involvement in the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on October 12. Lawrence Bishnoi has also been accused of masterminding the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.

His gang was also allegedly involved in the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s home in Mumbai in April.

The police alleged that with Lawrence Bishnoi in jail, Anmol planned several criminal activities, including the firing outside Khan’s home, according to The Indian Express.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest, NDTV reported. He has 18 cases registered against him.

In the special court on October 16, the police submitted that it intended to initiate Anmol Bishnoi’s extradition in connection with the firing outside Khan’s house, an unidentified official told the newspaper. Anmol Bishnoi was listed as an accused in the chargesheet on the firing.

Following this, a Red Corner Notice was issued by the Interpol for him.

The notice is a request to law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending further legal action.

“Based on the RCN [Red Corner Notice], US authorities reached out to us a few months ago alerting us about Anmol’s presence in the US,” the officials said, according to The Indian Express.