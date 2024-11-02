Three days after the United States sanctioned 19 Indian companies and two Indian citizens for allegedly helping Russia’s war on Ukraine, New Delhi said on Saturday that the firms had not violated any local laws.

However, the Centre is in touch with authorities in the United States “to clarify issues”, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The 19 companies and two individuals were among nearly 400 entities and individuals who were sanctioned by the United States on October 30 as part of efforts to curtail Russia’s “ability to exploit the international financial system and generate revenue in furtherance of its war against Ukraine”, the US State Department said.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Since then, Washington DC has on several occasions urged countries not to supply Russia with Common High Priority Items, or advanced equipment, including microelectronics that the US and the European Union believe may be used for the war.

Among the Indian companies that were sanctioned by the United States on October 30 were those that reportedly supplied aircraft components and drones to Russia.

On Saturday, the foreign ministry spokesperson said at a press conference: “Our understanding is that the sanctioned companies are not in violation of Indian laws. Nevertheless, in keeping with India’s established non-proliferation credentials, we are working with all the relevant Indian departments and agencies to sensitize Indian companies on applicable export control provisions.”

The spokesperson said that India has a robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade and non-proliferation controls.

“We are also a member of three key multilateral non-proliferation export control regimes — the Wassenaar Arrangement and the Australia Group (AG) and the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) — and have been effectively implementing relevant UNSC sanctions and UNSC Resolution 1540 on non-proliferation,” he said.